Weather permitting, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will close a portion of I-35W in Bloomington and Richfield is for the weekend.

MnDOT plans to close the southbound lanes between Crosstown Hwy. 62 and 106th Street and northbound lanes between I-494 to Hwy. 62 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Northbound I-35W will also be closed from 1 to 5 a.m. Saturday and Sunday between 106th Street and I-494.

The closures were to have happened last weekend, but MnDOT rescheduled them for this weekend when last weekend's forecast called for rain.

The closures on I-35W are part of a $16 million project that includes resurfacing the pavement, adding a lane in both directions between 98th and 106th streets and improving ramps, signals and sidewalks at 90th, 94th, 98th and 106th streets.

The ramp from southbound I-35W to westbound I-494 will remain closed at least until November, MnDOT said.