The Gophers volleyball team opened practice Monday with coach Hugh McCutcheon giving his players a motivational speech about watching Team USA win its first women's volleyball gold medal in Tokyo.

McCutcheon, who coached the 2012 U.S. Olympic women's team to a silver medal in London, took pride in seeing his former program make history, saying he was "really, really happy for them."

The Gophers finished 16-3 last season after a frustrating loss to Pittsburgh in the NCAA Sweet 16. That was less than four months ago, on April 18, as the season was delayed by the pandemic. But McCutcheon's team is fired up to get started on a new journey.

Gaining early inspiration after watching the Olympics this month, Gophers players are already talking about getting back to the Final Four and winning the program's first national title. They open the season Aug. 27 against Baylor in Madison, Wis., in the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge.

"Hugh even spoke to it in the team meeting about how [the U.S. women] were able to make history and win gold," senior outside hitter Stephanie Samedy said Monday. "It kind of sparked a fire within us. They made history, why not us? Why can't we make history for Minnesota and win a championship? It's inspiring to see all these players do something so great."

Before taking over the Gophers in 2012, McCutcheon coached the U.S. women's national volleyball team for five years. One of his former players, Jordan Larson, was at 34 the oldest member of the current Olympic team that defeated Brazil 25-21, 25-20, 25-14 on Sunday for gold.

McCutcheon's storied Olympic career included coaching the U.S. men's team to the gold medal at the 2008 Games in Beijing.

Karch Kiraly was an assistant under McCutcheon on the women's side at the 2012 Olympics, and then took over as the U.S. women's coach, earning bronze at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games before Sunday's golden triumph.

"A bunch of people have been getting close to getting that thing done," McCutcheon said on a video conference call. "It was just wonderful to see them win. … It continues to validate the increasing strength of our sport in this country. These kinds of performances happen once every four years, but they are the biggest dream that's out there for our sport: the chance to win an Olympic gold."

McGraw wants fifth year

Gophers libero CC McGraw is looking forward to having a healthy senior season this year, but this won't be the former Prior Lake standout's last with program.

McGraw, who is working on her master's degree, said Monday that she already decided to be back for a fifth season in 2022. She missed 11 matches last season, including the NCAA tournament, because of an undisclosed injury. She was an All-Big Ten first team and All-America honorable mention selection in 2019.

Samedy, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year, decided to take advantage of the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility to return this season.