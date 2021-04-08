Gophers volleyball senior Stephanie Samedy was named Big Ten Player of the Year on Thursday after finishing the regular season with a conference best 4.11 kills per set.

Samedy and teammates Regan Pittman and Taylor Landfair were named first team All-Big Ten. Adanna Rollins was named to the second team, and Landfair and Melani Shaffmaster were named to the Big Ten all-freshmen team.

Samedy, from Clermont, Fla., had seven double doubles this season, including a 28-kill, 26-dig masterpiece against Purdue. She is the seventh Gophers player to receive Big Ten Player of the Year honors, and the first since Samantha Seliger-Swenson in 2018.

The Gophers (15-2) received the No. 3 overall seed in the 48-team NCAA tournament, and their next match will be April 15 in Omaha against the winner of Georgia Tech and Lipscomb.