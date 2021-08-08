TOKYO — When it seemed like the entire country was shut down by the pandemic, the U.S. women's volleyball team made a choice. Players vowed to do whatever they could to stay on course toward the Tokyo Olympics, wanting to finally win a gold medal.

They worked out in their garages and met once a month on Zoom calls, building toward a Summer Games that was delayed by a year. Their moment finally came Sunday, and they made the most of it. On the final day of the Tokyo Games, the U.S. women won the gold, crushing Brazil 3-0 to claim a prize that had been just out of their reach for so long.

The Americans left no doubt, dominating one of the volleyball world's superpowers in a 25-21, 25-20, 25-14 victory. Their tremendous defense and the big arms of Annie Drews, Jordan Larson and Michelle Bartsch-Hackley kept the Brazilians on the run throughout the match at Ariake Arena.

Edina's Jordan Thompson, who injured her ankle in the Americans' fourth match of the tournament, did not play. But she sprinted onto the court to hug her jubilant teammates, who earned the country's first Olympic gold medal in women's volleyball.

Drews had 14 kills, Larson had 12 and Bartsch-Hackley added 11. Haleigh Washington was a force at the net, with three blocks.

The match marked the third time in the past four Olympics that the U.S. and Brazil played for the gold medal. The Americans took silver in 2008 and 2012. They entered Tokyo as the world's No. 1 team, hungry to finally get the gold medal they had chased for so long.

Their path to the gold-medal game included a 6-1 record, with the only loss a 3-0 defeat by Russia—the game in which Thompson accidentally stepped on a teammate's foot and hurt her ankle. The U.S. swept four of its first seven opponents, including a pair of 3-0 victories over the Dominican Republic in the quarterfinals and Serbia in the semifinals.

U.S. coach Karch Kiraly called the U.S. and Brazil the two best serve-receive teams in the tournament. He noted both also served well, creating an intriguing matchup.

But the U.S. entered the final match with loads of confidence, thanks to a finely tuned team game that had gotten better over the past two matches. Brazil fell behind quickly in the first set and never recovered, trailing throughout the set.

The Americans scored four points before Brazil got on the board. Brazil was able to cut the U.S. lead to a point but stalled out because of too many unforced errors. At one point, Caroline de Oliveira Saad Gattaz went for a kill and whiffed, causing coach Jose Roberto Guimaraes to put his hand to his forehead in exasperation.

The U.S. used crisp passing, an outstanding block and great tenacity to keep the pressure on. Brazil again got within a point at 15-14, but the Americans repelled the charge and won the set by four points.

It was much the same story in the second set. This time, Brazil scored the first two points but quickly lost its grasp on the lead. The U.S. continued to block well, frustrating Brazil at the net, and the Brazilians continued to make mistakes.

De Oliveira Saad Gattaz missed again at the net during a 4-0 run by the U.S. that widened its lead to 16-9. That margin would expand to nine as the Americans kept Brazil's big hitters bottled up.

By the third set, Guimaraes was pleading with his team to pull it together. Brazil held an early 6-4 lead but squandered it again as the U.S. kept getting stronger. A smash by Drews at the right pin pushed the Americans' lead to 17-9, too wide for Brazil to overcome.