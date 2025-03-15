How you can help
The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.
Feed My Starving Children believes that hope starts with food and is seeking individuals, families and groups to help with packing food. A two-hour commitment is required. www.fmsc.org
BUSINESS MENTOR
MB Mentors works with small and start-up businesses to foster success. Volunteers needed to mentor and coach entrepreneurs and small-business owners through a variety of programs, 10-15 hours a month. www.mbmentors.org/
OFFICE SUPPORT
Reach for Resources serves people with developmental disabilities. Assist in the Minnetonka office with administrative tasks, filing, scanning, data entry and more. www.reachforresources.org/
YOUTH ASSISTANT
Oasis for Youth works with communities in Bloomington, Richfield and Edina, serving young people experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Programs include a drop-in center, housing, school and community outreach and employment programs. Volunteers sought to help with events, fundraising, birthday parties, committees and preparing meals. www.oasisforyouth.org/
COMMUNICATION AND SOCIAL MEDIA ASSISTANT
Assist Somali Youth & Family Development Centers by designing content for various social media platforms; help crafting stories to demonstrate the impact of programming; and develop a social media campaign for fundraising efforts. somfam.org/
DINING SERVICES
Assist Saint Therese by helping staff in the dining rooms and kitchens at the nonprofit’s four metro locations. Help with serving beverages, delivering meals, setting and clearing tables, helping in the dishwashing area and serving as a dining room host. Flexible scheduling. www.sainttherese.org/
THRIFT STORE WORKER
Assist at one of three Arc’s Value Village locations by helping stock the sales floor and organize. Two- to three-hour shifts available seven days a week. www.arcsvaluevillage.org/
EVENT SUPPORT
Assist Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities with events throughout the year. Help with planning, organizing, setup, teardown, greeting and more. www.boysandgirls.org/
