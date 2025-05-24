Roseville’s struggling Har Mar Mall once was a ‘hopping place.’ What happened?

Step into the Burlington store at Har Mar Mall in Roseville and see what shoplifters have wrought: As soon as you enter, a security guard stops you, points to the security camera, and then unlatches a gate that allows you to enter the store.
Theft and shoplifting exploded at the historic mall last year. Some retailers have gated shut their mall connections, forcing customers to enter from the parking lot. The mall’s manager has installed more security cameras. The police make regular “proactive visits.”
About half of the storefronts are empty. A Subway sandwich shop was the latest closure last month. Rumors abound that one of the mall’s remaining anchors will be gone by September.
“Sadly, now I feel it’s in such a state I don’t feel it’s ever coming back,” said Kathleen Fuery, the owner of Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio at the mall and at 33 years its longest tenant.
City officials, including one who works as a real estate agent, said it’s simply not known, for now, what will become of the mall.
The mall was purchased by Texas-based Fidelis Realty Partners for $50 million in 2022. The company didn’t respond to requests for comment.
Pioneering start
This wasn’t how it started for Har Mar, named for its developers Harold and Marie Slawik, who envisioned one of the nation’s first fully enclosed malls when it opened in 1963.
The spot they picked, at Snelling Avenue N. and County Road B, is legendary for Minnesota retail. To the north sits the very first Target store. Across Snelling Avenue was one of the original locations of the Sound of Music, the store that became Best Buy.