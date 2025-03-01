Inspired

How you can help

The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 1, 2025 at 1:00PM
A blood donation is processed at the Memorial Blood Center in St. Paul. (Elizabeth Flores)

BLOOD DONOR

Blood donors are needed at one of Memorial Blood Center’s donor centers, 1½ hours each time. Must meet eligibility requirements. Call 651-332-7000 to determine eligibility. Minimum age is 16. www.mbc.org/

ANIMAL ADOPTION SUPPORT

Help Ruff Start Rescue call and check in with clients who have adopted animals to provide resources and support. This support will help animals acclimate successfully into their new homes. www.ruffstartrescue.org/

ADULT ASSISTANT

Northeast Contemporary Services works with adults and seniors with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Volunteer to be an activity assistant or job coach, and help with community outings and talent-sharing. www.northeastcontemporaryservices.org

MEAL DELIVERY

Help the Amherst H. Wilder Foundation deliver Meals on Wheels in St. Paul. Volunteer solo, with a friend, family member, work or community group. 10:30 a.m.-noon weekly. Many openings are for downtown St. Paul routes. Must be 18 or older. Also, need on-call weekday help. www.wilder.org/

VIRTUAL PRESENTATION FACILITATORS

Help Mothers Against Drunk Driving as an underage drinking prevention coordinator. Make presentations about underage drinking and facilitate discussions around the issues. Flexible schedule. Virtual opportunities available. madd.org/minnesota

FOOD RESCUE DRIVERS

Assist PRISM’s food shelf in Golden Valley using the group’s vehicle. Pick up donated food from specific west metro stores. Must have a valid license and insurance. Must be able to load and unload food that is 30-plus pounds from the vehicle. www.prismmpls.org/

CAREER EXPOSURE ASSISTANT

The group Achieve Twin Cities helps inspire and equip young people for careers, college and life. Looking for volunteers from a wide range of professional backgrounds to share their expertise with high school students at various career events. www.achievetwincities.org/

SNACK PACK DRIVE

Project for Pride in Living needs donated snack packs for residents, program participants and for school-aged youth in after-school programming. Staff will provide a list of items. Volunteers needed to purchase and assemble the packs. www.ppl-inc.org/

Find more

Visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from Inspired

See More

Inspired

How you can help

card image

The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.

Inspired

Edina artist making new ketubahs for families who lost everything in L.A. fires

card image

Business

Ramstad: Minnesotan who completed world’s hardest triathlon says we all ‘have capacity to do great things’

Staff headshot
Evan Ramstad
card image