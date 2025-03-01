How you can help
The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.
Blood donors are needed at one of Memorial Blood Center’s donor centers, 1½ hours each time. Must meet eligibility requirements. Call 651-332-7000 to determine eligibility. Minimum age is 16. www.mbc.org/
ANIMAL ADOPTION SUPPORT
Help Ruff Start Rescue call and check in with clients who have adopted animals to provide resources and support. This support will help animals acclimate successfully into their new homes. www.ruffstartrescue.org/
ADULT ASSISTANT
Northeast Contemporary Services works with adults and seniors with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Volunteer to be an activity assistant or job coach, and help with community outings and talent-sharing. www.northeastcontemporaryservices.org
MEAL DELIVERY
Help the Amherst H. Wilder Foundation deliver Meals on Wheels in St. Paul. Volunteer solo, with a friend, family member, work or community group. 10:30 a.m.-noon weekly. Many openings are for downtown St. Paul routes. Must be 18 or older. Also, need on-call weekday help. www.wilder.org/
VIRTUAL PRESENTATION FACILITATORS
Help Mothers Against Drunk Driving as an underage drinking prevention coordinator. Make presentations about underage drinking and facilitate discussions around the issues. Flexible schedule. Virtual opportunities available. madd.org/minnesota
FOOD RESCUE DRIVERS
Assist PRISM’s food shelf in Golden Valley using the group’s vehicle. Pick up donated food from specific west metro stores. Must have a valid license and insurance. Must be able to load and unload food that is 30-plus pounds from the vehicle. www.prismmpls.org/
CAREER EXPOSURE ASSISTANT
The group Achieve Twin Cities helps inspire and equip young people for careers, college and life. Looking for volunteers from a wide range of professional backgrounds to share their expertise with high school students at various career events. www.achievetwincities.org/
SNACK PACK DRIVE
Project for Pride in Living needs donated snack packs for residents, program participants and for school-aged youth in after-school programming. Staff will provide a list of items. Volunteers needed to purchase and assemble the packs. www.ppl-inc.org/
