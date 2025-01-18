How you can help
The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.
Paint hallways in the Dorothy Day Residence in downtown St. Paul. Great group opportunity. Five to six hours Monday through Friday. Contribution toward supplies is not required but appreciated. cctwincities.org
ASSISTANT
Appetite for Change focuses on making fresh food available and accessible in north Minneapolis. Assist with youth and workforce development programs, meal boxes, urban agriculture and cooking workshops. afcmn.org
HELP NEEDED
Blood donors needed at one of Memorial Blood Center’s donor centers. 1-1½ hours. Must meet eligibility requirements; call 651-332-7000 to determine eligibility. Minimum age is 16. mbc.org
MUSEUM ASSISTANT
The Twin City Model Railroad Museum in St. Paul provides fun for all ages. Open hours, events, cleaning and maintenance, social media and more. tcmrm.org
COOKING ASSISTANT
Help Project for Pride in Living prepare and serve meals to youth enrolled in PPL’s Youth Program. 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays, St. Paul location. Meals can be cooked on-site in the kitchen or brought prepared and ready to serve. ppl-inc.org
HYGIENE PRODUCT DRIVE
Bridge to Basics deals with hygiene poverty by collaborating with local nonprofits to provide clients with daily essentials. Consider holding a drive in your workplace, faith community or other group. bridgetobasics.org
EDUCATION ASSISTANT
African Career Education & Resources works for systemic change that advances racial and economic equity in our communities. They work in the areas of health equity, economic and community development, housing justice, and civic engagement. A variety of opportunities are available. acerinc.org
THERAPEUTIC HORSEBACK RIDING
Help the River Valley Riders provide therapeutic horseback riding opportunities for people with special needs. At the riding sessions, the main jobs are horse leader and side walker. You don’t need horse experience to volunteer — just a willingness to learn. Must be comfortable around horses. rivervalleyriders.org
PAINT BIRDHOUSES
Wingspan Life Resources serves adults with developmental and other disabilities. Help paint gourd birdhouses that will sold in a silent auction in spring. Birdhouses will be supplied. Volunteers bring painting supplies and artistic creativity. wingspanlife.org
DRIVER
Assist Community Emergency Service with Meals on Wheels. Routes are in south and north Minneapolis. Pick up meals at 10:30 a.m. and deliver to five to eight seniors. cesmn.org
CLASSROOM SUPPORT
The Amherst H. Wilder Foundation partners with St. Paul Public Schools on Achievement Plus, a classroom support program at Bruce Vento Elementary. Volunteers will help students K-5 and assist classroom teachers. Must be at least 18 years old. Training provided and background check required. wilder.org
DRIVE SENIORS
Help Neighborhood Network for Seniors in giving lifts for medical appointments, deliver groceries or run errands for seniors who are living independently but unable to drive. Volunteers required four hours a month. Schedule is flexible. neighborhoodnetworkforseniors.org
CAMP ASSISTANT
Camp Odayin operates specifically for children with heart disease. Cabin counselors are needed for residential camps in Crosslake, Minn., and Elkhorn, Wis. Counselors will work in pairs, live in a cabin and supervise a group of six to eight campers. Training for the five-day camp session is provided. Full medical staff assistance on-site. Variety of dates available. campodayin.org
CLASS ASSISTANT
SparkPath (formerly Success Beyond the Classroom) works to ignite curiosity and learning among students through various events and conferences such as Knowledge Bowl, Young Authors Conference and Creativity Festival. Wide range of opportunities available. sparkpath.org
RECEPTIONIST
Walk-In Counseling Center in Minneapolis provides high-quality counseling to people with urgent needs. Coordinate services during clinic hours. Volunteers must have good interpersonal skills and commit to a regular evening or afternoon shift for at least six months. Some background in psychology or the social sciences is helpful. walkin.org
FAMILY VOLUNTEERING
Trying to find opportunities suitable for young children? Doing Good Together helps people raise compassionate and socially conscious children through family volunteerism. doinggoodtogether.org
Find more
Visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.
