How to build a portfolio you don't have to babysit

If you're a do-it-yourself investor aiming to build a ''no babysitter required'' portfolio, here are the key steps to take.
Step 1: Find your portfolio's true north
Give due consideration to your asset allocation. That decision will have the biggest impact on how your portfolio behaves in the future.
The tricky part about asset allocation, even a hands-off approach, is that the ''right'' asset allocation is often a moving target as retirement approaches.
Target-date funds elegantly address this issue by transitioning to a more conservative stance as the years go by. If you're OK with an asset allocation that's not necessarily customized to your particular situation, your quest for a low- or no-maintenance portfolio could begin and end with a good-quality target-date fund.
If you'd like to have more control over your asset allocation, think through your risk capacity and risk tolerance.
Target-date funds' asset allocations can be a decent starting point when deciding how to allocate assets depending on life stage. You can also tailor your mix of aggressive and conservative investments, which is particularly valuable if you're retired and actively spending from your portfolio.
Also give some thought to how your asset allocation will change over time. A good-quality target-date fund can help you visualize your portfolio's glide path.