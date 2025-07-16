Rough times for broadcast networks illustrate changing media landscape

NEW YORK — Two milestones revealed this week illustrate the diminishing power of broadcast television in the media world — one fueled by the habits of young people and the other by their elders.
During June, viewers spent more time watching streaming services than they did for broadcast and cable television combined. That happened for the first time ever in May, by a fraction of a percentage point, but the Nielsen company said on Tuesday that gap widened considerably in June.
Also, for the third straight week, Nielsen said that Fox News Channel had more viewers in prime-time on weeknights than any of the main the broadcast networks ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox entertainment.
For years, the mantra of media executives was that streaming represented the future for in-home entertainment. Now, that future has clearly arrived.
Broadcast TV slips below 20% of total
In June, 46% of Americans' TV time was spent on streaming services, led by YouTube and Netflix. Cable television networks represented 23.4% and broadcast was 18.5%, for a total of just under 42%, Nielsen said. It was the first time broadcast TV had ever slipped below 20% of total TV viewing.
''It kind of felt like the right time,'' said Brian Fuhrer, Nielsen's senior vice president for product strategy and thought leadership. ''A lot of people thought it would happen more quickly.''
The driving force in June was school ending for young people, meaning they had more time to watch TV, where Netflix series like ''Ginny & Georgia'' and ''Squid Game'' were big hits. Roughly two-thirds of people aged 6 to 17 watched streaming ahead of conventional TV, Nielsen said.