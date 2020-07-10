Gophers fall sports impact
The effects of Thursday’s Big Ten announcement on the Gophers:
• The football team had three scheduled home nonconference games wiped out: Sept. 3 vs. Florida Atlantic, Sept. 12 vs. Tennessee Tech and Sept. 26 vs. BYU.
• The volleyball team has yet to release its schedule but the team played eight nonconference games last season en route to the Final Four.
• The women’s soccer team, also waiting on a schedule release, opened last season with nine nonconference games.
