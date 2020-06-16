Fire broke out in a house in northern Anoka County and killed a woman inside, authorities said.
A caller to 911 reported the blaze about 8:30 a.m. Monday at the home in the 8400 block of 239th Lane in Linwood Township, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Firefighters found a 73-year-old woman inside and not breathing, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The flames were quickly extinguished, and the woman was taken to Fairview Hospital in nearby Wyoming, where she died.
Authorities haven’t said how the fire started. The woman’s identity has not been released.
