One pedestrian was killed and another injured by a driver whose car went off the road in Columbia Heights, officials said Friday.

The incident occurred about 10:35 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Central Avenue and NE. 39th Avenue, the State Patrol said.

A 35-year-old Minneapolis man was driving a BMW convertible south on Central Avenue, where he went off the road, hit a 63-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman, the patrol said. The car came to rest at a tree line.

The two pedestrians were both from Minneapolis. The patrol has yet to say which of the two died. There is no immediate word on the driver's condition or why he left the road. The patrol did say the road was wet at the time.

The identities of the driver and the victims have yet to be released.