PLAN 929-1093

Total sq. feet: 1,839

Bed/Bath: 2 /2

Stories: 1

Garage bays: 2

Foundation: Crawl space

Provided Modern details, classic exterior

Highlights of this modern farmhouse include skylights in the great room, a big island in the kitchen, and walk-in closets for all three bedrooms. A bonus room upstairs lets you expand later and can have its own bathroom. The formal dining room is perfect for special occasions, while an outdoor living space off the great room provides added space for entertaining. The large master suite features dual sinks and a walk-in shower. The exterior has a welcoming front porch, wood siding and dormer windows, giving the cottage design classic curb appeal.

