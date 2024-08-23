Single-car garage in Minneapolis transformed into ADU with West Coast flair

With no desire to move from her neighborhood, she decided to replace her single-car garage with an accessory dwelling unit (ADU). Seaberg interviewed a handful of architects for the project and selected Carl Gauley of Grayspace Architecture after being impressed with other ADUs he had designed. One of Gauley’s challenges with Seaberg’s property was its relatively short lot, which meant the new ADU would have to be closer to the main house than Minneapolis zoning code allowed, requiring a variance.