Golden Valley

Built in 1955, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 3,314 square feet and features a fireplace, formal dining room, hardwood floors and a two-car attached garage with heated annex above on a double lot with a circular driveway. Listed by Emma Page, Boone Realty, 651-357-8894.

Minneapolis

Built in 1942, this three-bedroom, three-bath house in the Kenny neighborhood and listed for $514,900 has 2,131 square feet and features an upper-level owners' suite, fireplace, hardwood floors, crown molding, partially finished basement, porch and two-car detached garage. Listed by Morgan Clawson, Edina Realty, 612-810-5793.

Apple Valley

Built in 2017, this three-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,426 square feet and features three bedrooms, laundry and loft on the upper level, fireplace, center kitchen island, quartz countertops, porch, patio and shared community association pool. Listed by Steve Casalenda, Re/Max Results, 651-251-4820.