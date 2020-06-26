Maple Grove

Built in 1985, this four-bedroom, three-bath house has 3,100 square feet and features a skylight, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, eat-in kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances, four-season porch, walkout basement and a three-car attached garage, with a three-car garage/workshop underneath. Listed by Joe Houghton, ReMax Results, 763-300-2702.

Minneapolis

Built in 1940, this three-bedroom, two-bath house located in the Bryn Mawr neighborhood has 1,829 square feet and features skylights, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, full finished basement, porch, two decks, a two-car detached garage and views of the Minneapolis skyline. Listed by Alex Boylan, Edina Realty, 612-242-9318.

Cottage Grove

Built in 1993, this five-bedroom, four-bath house has 2,922 square feet and features four bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, dining room, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, full finished walkout basement and deck. Listed by Brian Doyle, National Realty Guild, 651-283-7133.