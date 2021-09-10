Brooklyn Park

Built in 1973, this two-bedroom, one-bath house has 1,100 square feet and is a fixer-upper featuring two bedrooms on the main level, fireplace, central air conditioning, full basement and new siding, roof, windows and mechanicals in 2012. Listed by Bobbi Simpson Backstrom, Midwest Homes, 651-336-8715.

St. Paul

St. Paul

Built in 1946, this three-bedroom, two-bath house located in the Como neighborhood has 1,376 finished square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, coved ceilings, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, full finished basement, patio, fenced yard and two-car detached garage. Listed by Steve Smillie, 651-730-2384, and Matt Keil, 612-839-5221, Edina Realty.

Cottage Grove

Cottage Grove

Built in 1959, this three-bedroom, one-bath house has 1,448 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, eat-in kitchen, full finished basement, fenced yard, two-car detached garage and shed. Listed by Monica Brooks, Re/Max Results, 651-428-3747.