.

Robbinsdale

Built in 1932, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,460 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, partial basement, deck, patio and one-car detached garage. Listed by Jacob Miller, Re/Max Advantage Plus, 612-578-6206.

.

Minneapolis

Built in 1900, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the East Phillips neighborhood has 1,680 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, unfinished partial basement, fenced yard and three-car detached garage. Listed by Grigoriy Vayntrub, Re/Max Results, 763-591-6191.

.

St. Paul

Built in 1971, this four-bedroom, three-bath house in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood has 2,300 square feet and features two bedrooms on each level, eat-in kitchen, full finished walkout basement and deck. Listed by Christine Petterson, Realty Group, 612-834-3379.