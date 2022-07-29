Minneapolis

Built in 1900, this two-bedroom, two-bath house in the East Phillips neighborhood and listed for $187,000 has 1,023 square feet and features an upper-level bath, new floors, remodeled kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, main-floor laundry, porch, storage shed and fenced yard. Listed by Beth Nordaune, Re/Max Results, 507-517-4436.

South St. Paul

South St. Paul

Built in 1923, this two-bedroom, one-bath house has 600 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, remodeled kitchen with walk-in pantry, hardwood floors, new light fixtures, crawl-space basement and storage shed. Listed by Andrea Vorachek, Keller Williams Realty Integrity-Edina, 612-716-7621.

Cannon Falls

Cannon Falls

Built in 1915, this two-bedroom, one-bath house has 1,152 square feet and features a new roof, newer furnace, two bedrooms on the upper level, slate tile floors, remodeled eat-in kitchen, porch, partial crawl-space basement, fenced yard and shed. Listed by Cory Kochendorfer, Keller Williams Select Realty, 651-260-9646.