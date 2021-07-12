Rep. John Thompson, DFL-St. Paul, who accused a St. Paul police officer of making a stop based on race, has earned himself a whole lot of scrutiny.

Thompson recently stood outside the governor's residence during a rally to remember Philando Castile and complained that he had been profiled by a St. Paul police sergeant for "driving while Black." St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell takes such accusations seriously, so he reviewed body worn camera footage from the incident himself. It was, he said in a Facebook post, a "by the books" traffic stop.

Axtell said he was "dismayed and disappointed by the state representative's response to the stop. Rather than taking responsibility for his own decisions and actions, he attempted to deflect, cast aspersions and deny any wrongdoing." Thompson, he concluded, "owes our sergeant an apology."

Making public the bodycam footage would settle the dispute. Thompson said in a statement Monday that he supported its release, while police officials indicated he could do more to expedite the process. He should. Gov. Tim Walz on Sunday rightly said the footage should be released. Thompson made prompt release of bodycam footage a signature issue during the last legislative session, as a means of holding police accountable when their actions are questioned. And indeed, footage should be released whether it exonerates or incriminates officers.

But an elected official should be held to the same standard when he accuses an officer of racially discriminatory conduct? Police-community relations are too tense just now to add what may be unfounded allegations to the mix.

There's more. A state public safety official told the Pioneer Press that Thompson's driving privileges were revoked in April 2019 at the request of county officials because of unpaid child support. Thompson appears to have been driving illegally in Minnesota ever since, until just days ago, when back support was paid and his privileges reinstated.

So why were his privileges revoked and not his license? Thompson, it turns out, has never had a Minnesota driver's license. Instead, he holds a Wisconsin driver's license, which he has renewed repeatedly over more than 20 years, most recently in November 2020, when he won a legislative seat on the claim of being a "proud East Sider" for 18 years.

Wisconsin is not in the habit of issuing driver's licenses to residents of other states. Meanwhile, Minnesota requires that new residents who drive apply for a Minnesota license within 60 days of moving here. It also requires that state representatives actually reside in the state. So where, in fact, Thompson lives becomes a key question. He may have been untruthful either in obtaining a Wisconsin license or becoming a Minnesota candidate.

There has been an uncomfortable silence on the part of House DFL leaders. DFL State Party Chair Ken Martin issued a tepid statement on Sunday expressing his "disappointment" in Thompson's conduct, noting that lawmakers are not above the law.

This situation, frankly, requires more. Thompson should be held accountable for his accusations. He should be required to furnish proof that he indeed resides in the state of Minnesota and, if he does, explain his application for a Wisconsin license. House leaders should insist that he take responsibility for his actions.