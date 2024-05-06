Opinion editor's note: Editorials represent the opinions of the Star Tribune Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom.

Minnesota's largest school district is a recent example of the culture conflicts that are occurring in education, politics and other areas across Minnesota and America. Half of the Anoka-Hennepin school board had threatened to hold up the annual budget process late last month unless some of the district's diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts were eliminated or changed.

Those members were wrong to try to tie the two together. State law requires that schools adopt spending plans by July 1 each year.

Fortunately, after several long sessions, they agreed to separate finances from their DEI concerns. Had the board failed to pass a budget, the worst-case scenario could have included a suspension of pay and benefits for employees and stopping construction projects scheduled to begin this summer.

The six-member board is split 3-3 between more conservative members and others more inclined to support equity issues. But fortunately board co-chair Zach Arco agreed to be the fourth vote to keep the budget approval separate as part of an agreement to continue working on DEI concerns.

Last month, conservative board member Matt Audette posted on Facebook that he, Arco and Linda Hoekman could not vote in "good conscience" for a 2024-25 budget that funds activities spreading "divisive, one-sided views," the Star Tribune reported. Those views, Hoekman wrote, include teaching about systemic racism, use of preferred pronouns, social-emotional learning, the state's new social studies standards and flying flags other than the American flag.

The post led several hundred students to march to an April school board meeting in support of continuing DEI efforts. Among the demonstrators was Carson Johnson, co-leader of the Gay Straight Alliance student group at Champlin Park High School, who objected to the idea that gender and racial equity initiatives are somehow divisive.

"If diversity divided us," he told the Star Tribune, "then this rally would never happen, as every race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, class and school is here in solidarity."

Anoka-Hennepin Superintendent Cory McIntyre told an editorial writer last week that he believes board members are committed to hashing through the issues and reaching some kind of compromise. "We got the verbal commitment," he said. "We're planning for the next school year." He said that the split on the board is representative of the split among the 13 communities that make up the district's voters and taxpayers.

Going forward, he said, school leaders should be focused on "How are we doing our best to make every student feel safe and welcome." He said that what may have been divisive 10 years ago may have changed today and that district leaders must continuously re-evaluate as they listen to the needs of the community.

To be sure, Anoka-Hennepin is not alone, nor is the district new to dealing with some of these issues. Star Tribune Opinion has published both pro and con commentaries and letters on the current controversy.

In 2009 and 2010, Anoka-Hennepin experienced the suicides of several students whose parents and friends said identified as gay or who were perceived as gay. That brought national attention to the way the district handled bullying and sexual orientation — in addition to a federal consent decree that mandated changes in policies — although the district ultimately said it found no evidence of a link.

The Star Tribune Editorial Board supported the required changes then and remains generally supportive of DEI initiatives in public schools and other settings. Seeking more diversity in the teaching ranks, letting trained librarians make decisions on books and expanding instruction to include a broader version of history that tells the truth about contributions and challenges faced by women and people of color are worthwhile efforts.

Yes, education is about the basics. But it's also about helping students become critical thinkers. If some DEI efforts prove ineffective, they can be modified and improved.

Anoka-Hennepin should find common ground and live up to the district's equity goals — emphasizing those that strive to boost student achievement, improve multicultural resources and learning opportunities and give all students the chance to learn about different cultures.

Strong equity efforts are needed to meet the needs of students in today's America.