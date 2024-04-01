Police say they are investigating a fiery late-night crash over the weekend in Minneapolis that left a 20-year-old man dead, another man critically injured and two others with them unaccounted for. Authorities are probing the incident as a hit-and-run.

The wreck occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of S. Hiawatha Avenue and E. 41st Street, said Police Sgt. Garrett Parten. Officers arrived to find the car fully engulfed in flames.

Cole J. Thompson, of Blaine, was taken to HCMC and died there, police said. Police are withholding the name of the critically injured man, who also was taken to HCMC.

A man and a woman also in the vehicle fled the scene, and "the two individuals were not located" by police, Parten said. No arrests have been made.

Police said they are still trying to determine whether any additional vehicles were involved in what they are classifying as a case of criminal vehicular homicide.

According to police records, a domestic assault inside a vehicle that occurred about an hour earlier is related to the crash. Parten said he did not have further details about the connection between the two incidents. An ambulance took a victim of the assault to HCMC for treatment of minor injuries, police records noted.











