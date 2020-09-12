Past success

A brief history of the four sports cut by the University of Minnesota:

Men’s gymnastics

• 21 Big Ten team titles (first in 1903)

• 51 NCAA appearances (16 top 5s)

• 17 NCAA individual titles

Outdoor track and field

• 7 Big Ten team titles (first in 1949)

• 66 NCAA appearances (nine top 10s)

• 1 NCAA team title (1948)

• 12 NCAA individual or relay titles

Indoor track and field

• 4 Big Ten team titles (first in 1998)

• 31 NCAA appearances (five top 10s)

• 4 NCAA individual or relay titles

Men’s tennis

• 16 Big Ten team titles (first in 1910)

• 23 NCAA appearances

Source: Big Ten records