Past success
A brief history of the four sports cut by the University of Minnesota:
Men’s gymnastics
• 21 Big Ten team titles (first in 1903)
• 51 NCAA appearances (16 top 5s)
• 17 NCAA individual titles
Outdoor track and field
• 7 Big Ten team titles (first in 1949)
• 66 NCAA appearances (nine top 10s)
• 1 NCAA team title (1948)
• 12 NCAA individual or relay titles
Indoor track and field
• 4 Big Ten team titles (first in 1998)
• 31 NCAA appearances (five top 10s)
• 4 NCAA individual or relay titles
Men’s tennis
• 16 Big Ten team titles (first in 1910)
• 23 NCAA appearances
Source: Big Ten records
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
US OPEN '20: Mickelson returns to scene of spectacular crash
Whether it was at Winged Foot where Phil Mickelson lost his best chance to win the U.S. Open is up for debate.It certainly was the…
Twins
Indians look to end 5-game losing streak against Twins
Cleveland Indians (26-20, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (29-18, second in the AL Central)Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Cleveland: Triston McKenzie…
Twins
Houser expected to start as Brewers host the Cubs
Chicago Cubs (27-20, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (20-23, third in the NL Central)Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Chicago: Alec Mills…
Gophers
McCall leads Coastal Carolina to 38-23 whipping of Kansas
Coastal Carolina might want to start scheduling a trip to Kansas every season.
Outdoors
Anderson: 2020 is for the birds ... pheasants, that is
Minnesota's pheasant population has leapt 42%. An omen, perhaps?