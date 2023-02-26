Ethan Hansen scored 1:57 into overtime to give seventh-seeded Woodbury a 1-0 victory over second-seeded Stillwater in the quarterfinal round of boys' hockey Class 2A, Section 4 at Aldrich Arena.

Hansen shot a rebound into an open net from a bad angle. The initial shot from Aiden Grossklaus was knocked away from the front of the net to Hansen near the goal line. The Royals took the only four shots on goal in overtime.

Kam Carlson made 32 saves, including 24 in the second and third periods, for the Royals.

In other section boys hockey:

White Bear Lake 4, Tartan 3 (OT): Grady Gallatin scored 1:20 into overtime to help the top-seeded Bears survive an upset bid by the eighth-seeded Titans in the quarterfinal round of Class 2A, Section 4 at Aldrich Arena.

Lakeville North 3, Rochester Mayo 2 (OT): Sam Swanson scored in overtime to give the third-seeded Panthers a victory over the second-seeded Spartans in the semifinals of Class 2A, Section 1 at Rochester Recreation Center.

Champlin Park 5, Mounds View 4: Trevor Aberwald had two goals and three assists to lead the third-seeded Rebels past the sixth-seeded Mustangs in the quarterfinal round of Class 2A, Section 5 at Fogerty Arena. Jordan Ronn had two goals and one assist, Evan Williams had four assists and Coen Neu had 28 saves for the Rebels.

Wayzata 5, Holy Angels 3: Jake Mattson scored two goals and Jacob Kvasnicka had four assists to lead the top-seeded Trojans past the fifth-seeded Stars in the semifinal round of Class 2A, Section 6 at Bloomington Ice Garden.

New Prague 7, Albert Lea 5: The second-seeded Trojans scored three goals over the last 2:20 to rally past the third-seeded Tigers in the semifinal round of Class 1A, Section 1 at Rochester Recreation Center. Will Seymour scored three goals for the Trojans.

Orono 2, Hutchinson 1 (OT): Tommy Lewin scored 56 seconds into overtime to give the top-seeded Spartans the victory over the eight-seeded Tigers in the quarterfinal round of Class 1A, Section 2 at Morrison Arena.

Waconia 6, Providence Academy 3: The seventh-seeded Wildcats scored four unanswered goals to knock off the second-seeded Lions in the quarterfinal round of Class 1A, Section 2 at Plymouth Ice Center.

Chanhassen 2, Eden Prairie 1 (OT): Gavin Uhlenkamp's goal less than three minutes into overtime lifted the Storm to a win over Eden Prairie in the semifinals of Class 2A, Section 2 at Braemar Arena.

Boys basketball

Mound Westonka 61, Richfield 59: Reese Vanderwilt scored 17 points to lead the White Hawks past the host Spartans.

Benilde-St. Margaret's 74, Waconia 54: Jalen Wilson scored 23 points to lead the Class 3A, No. 1 Red Knights past the visiting Wildcats.

Girls basketball

DeLaSalle 67, Fridley 55: Aneisha Scott scored 18 points to lead the Class 3A, No. 6 Islanders past the visiting Tigers.