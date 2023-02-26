Gentry Academy's girls hockey team pulled its second upset in as many nights Saturday, this time winning the Class 2A state championship.

No. 4 seed Gentry Academy dethroned defending champion Andover with a 4-1 victory, controlling much of the game at the Xcel Energy Center.

The victory avenged last season's 5-1 semifinal loss to Andover and showed a 4-3 victory earlier this season against the No. 2 seed Huskies (27-4) was no fluke.

All season long, the second period was the strongest for Gentry Academy (27-2). The formula held true in the title game.

A 1-1 game after one period turned the Stars' way when senior Alexis Hanrahan got her team rolling. She fired a puck past goaltender Courtney Stagman as the Stars regained the lead 2-1 at 8:06 of the second period.

Later in the second, senior Grace Delmonico converted a 2-on-1 chance to bump the Gentry Academy lead to 3-1.

Holding a two-goal lead, the Stars leaned on their defense. Andover's top line of Madison Brown, Ella Boerger and Isa Goettl has combined for 71 goals this season, 40% of the team's total. They had zero Saturday.

Gentry Academy, a public charter school with about 300 students in grades 5-12 in Vadnais Heights, just finished its third year of Minnesota State High School League-sponsored competition.

Broader acceptance for the Stars, who opposing coaches say benefit from an extra hour of skating each school day, has not arrived. Maple Grove and Stillwater coaches told the Star Tribune last week that they will no longer schedule games with Gentry Academy, which has no conference affiliation and therefore must hunt for games.

With 11 seniors on the roster, Gentry Academy will lose 84% of its goal scoring and both of its goalies to graduation this spring. The Stars' time had to be now.

Hanrahan scored a power-play goal at 9:03 of the opening period. She tied Friday's semifinal game against top-ranked Minnetonka to force overtime.

Andover sophomore Hannah Christenson tied the game 1-1 when her rebound shot went off a Gentry Academy defender and into the net.

In their Nov. 19 meeting, Andover jumped to a 2-1 lead after one period and first-year Stars coach Bill Hengen braced for a crushing loss. It never came. Gentry Academy roared to life with three consecutive goals in the second period. The comeback served as a springboard to a state title.