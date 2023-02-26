The Warroad girls hockey team, ranked No. 1 in Class 1A all season, lived up to the number by winning the Class 1A championship Saturday.

The Warriors defeated third-seeded Orono 3-1 in Xcel Energy Center, winning back-to-back state titles just as it did in 2010 and 2011.

Senior Rylee Bartz gave the Warriors (26-3-1) a 1-0 lead in the first period when she carried the puck into the zone from neutral ice with a two-on-one developing. She took the shot herself, sending the puck bar-down on the glove side for her 59th goal of the season.

But Orono made it 1-1 by the first intermission when sophomore Zoe Lopez fired a wrister from the slot with 4 minutes, 19 seconds left in the first period. Warroad regained the lead in the second period when senior Kate Johnson picked the pocket of a defender behind the Orono net and sent the puck out front. Senior Talya Hendrickson was all alone in the slot for her 15th goal of the season.

Sophomore Kaiya Sandy gave Warroad a two-goal lead later in the middle period on a breakaway from center. She tucked the puck just inside the corner of the net to make it 3-1.

Orono had three third-period power plays but failed to convert and cut into the deficit.

It was the second time Warroad defeated Orono (22-4-4) this season, also 3-1, Nov. 19 in Warroad, with a second-period natural hat trick from Bartz.

Orono finishes as the state runner-up in its second state tournament after taking third place last year.