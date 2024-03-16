The Super Saturday Showdown Spectacular is on for basketball fans across the state.

The top two teams in all four classes will try to become state champions. The girls basketball state tournament finals will get under way at noon at Williams Arena.

Three defending state champions — Benilde-St. Margaret's (26-5) in Class 3A, Providence Academy (27-4) in Class 2A and Mountain Iron-Buhl (29-3) in Class 1A — have their sights set on successful title defenses. Providence Academy is the reigning two-time champion.

In Class 4A, Lake Conference rivals Hopkins (27-3) and Minnetonka (28-2) will meet for a third and deciding time. They split their two conference matchups during the regular season, now meaningless with a state title and bragging rights on the line, not to mention the rightful claim to being No. 1. Minnetonka was rated No. 1 in the final regular-season poll by Minnesota Basketball News, followed by Hopkins. They were seeded in the opposite order for the state tournament.

The same holds true in Class 3A. Benilde-St. Margaret's was ranked behind DeLaSalle (27-3) in the final poll yet was seeded ahead of the Islanders. Each team feels dissed and ready to make a statement. DeLaSalle won the regular-season matchup 78-65 in December, when the Red Knights were without injured Michigan recruit Olivia Olson. More fuel: These private powers have been rivals for a long time.

Providence Academy will play Albany (30-1) in a rematch of last season's championship game, won by the Lions 74-60. They met again in mid-December, and Albany won 72-70. Albany finished the season ranked third and seeded second. The Huskies were ranked behind Minnehaha Academy, the team they beat 60-52 in the semifinals.

In Class 1A, second seed Mountain Iron-Buhl doesn't approve of being seen as an underdog. Goodhue (27-5) is ranked No. 1 and seeded there as well, based on its 67-62 victory over the Rangers in late December. Jordan Zubich, signed with North Carolina, is set on leading Mountain Iron-Buhl to a repeat title.

A lot is on the line for all eight programs. It should make for a fun and intense 10 hours.

The bands will be ready. Cue up Queen's "We Are the Champions."