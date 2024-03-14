Class 1A quarterfinals

Results from Wednesday's 12 quarterfinal games are here

THURSDAY

Tap on the game for a postgame summary or live scoring if the game is in progress

At Maturi Pavilion

[1] Goodhue (25-5) vs. Mayer Lutheran (19-10), 11 p.m.

[5] Southwest Minnesota Christian (28-2) vs. [4] Underwood (27-3), 1 p.m.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (24-6) vs. [2] Mountain Iron-Buhl (27-3), 3 p.m.

[3] Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart (27-3) vs. Fosston (29-2), 5 p.m.

Semifinals

Thursday at Williams Arena

Class 4A: [4] Maple Grove vs. [1] Hopkins, 6 p.m.

Class 4A: [3] St. Michael-Albertville vs. [2] Minnetonka, 8 p.m.

Class 3A: [5] Stewartville vs. [1] Benilde-St. Margaret's, noon

Class 3A: [3] Alexandria vs. [2] DeLaSalle, 2 p.m.

Friday at Williams Arena

Class 2A: [5] Crosby-Ironton vs. [1] Providence Academy, 6 p.m.

Class 2A: [3] Minnehaha Academy vs. [2] Albany, 8 p.m.

Class 1A: Noon and 2 p.m.

Championship games

Saturday at Williams Arena

Class 4A: 8 p.m.

Class 3A: 6 p.m.

Class 2A: 2 p.m.

Class 1A: noon

Tournament brackets

Class 4A | Class 3A | Class 2A | Class 1A

. . .

Tickets, TV

Ch. 45 is televising and streaming the semifinals and championship games starting Thursday. Quarterfinal games in Class 1A and consolation games in other classes are available for a fee on NSPN. Tickets to the event range from $11 to $22 and are available at mshsl.org/tickets.

. . .

More coverage

The Star Tribune will be publishing stories and other content related to these state championship games and more this week. Keep up by checking startribune.com/preps each day. Thank you for reading and subscribing.

. . .

Tournament information

Download and print the tournament program

Star Tribune high school sports page.