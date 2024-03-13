Class 4A quarterfinals
WEDNESDAY
At Williams Arena
White Bear Lake (21-7) vs. [1] Hopkins (25-3), in progress
[5] Lakeville North (24-5) vs. [4] Maple Grove (24-4), noon
Andover (24-4) vs. [2] Minnetonka (26-2), 2 p.m.
Rosemount (22-6) vs. [3] St. Michael-Albertville (22-7), 4 p.m.
Class 3A quarterfinals
WEDNESDAY
At Maturi Pavilion
Minneapolis Roosevelt (23-7) vs. [1] Benilde-St. Margaret's (24-5), in progress
[5] Stewartville (21-8) vs. [4] St. Peter (27-2), noon
Totino-Grace (17-11) vs. [2] DeLaSalle (25-3), 2 p.m.
[3] Alexandria (24-5) vs. Rock Ridge (26-3), 4 p.m.
Class 2A quarterfinals
WEDNESDAY
At Williams Arena
Perham (26-3) vs. [1] Providence Academy (25-4), 6 p.m.
[5] Crosby-Ironton (24-6) vs. [4] New London-Spicer (28-2), 8 p.m.
At Maturi Pavilion
Rochester Lourdes (21-9) vs. [2] Albany (28-1), 6 p.m.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (19-11) vs. [3] Minnehaha Academy (26-3), 8 p.m.
Class 1A quarterfinals
THURSDAY
At Maturi Pavilion
[1] Goodhue (25-5) vs. Mayer Lutheran (19-10), 11 p.m.
[5] Southwest Minnesota Christian (28-2) vs. [4] Underwood (27-3), 1 p.m.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (24-6) vs. [2] Mountain Iron-Buhl (27-3), 3 p.m.
[3] Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart (27-3) vs. Fosston (29-2), 5 p.m.
Semifinals
Thursday at Williams Arena
Class 4A: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Class 3A: Noon and 2 p.m.
Friday at Williams Arena
Class 2A: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Class 1A: Noon and 2 p.m.
Championship games
Saturday at Williams Arena
Class 4A: 8 p.m.
Class 3A: 6 p.m.
Class 2A: 2 p.m.
Class 1A: noon
Tickets, TV
Ch. 45 will televise the semifinals and championship games starting Thursday. Quarterfinal games are available for a fee on NSPN. Tickets to the event range from $11 to $22 and are available at mshsl.org/tickets.
