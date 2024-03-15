Results from Thursday's Class 4A and 3A semifinals and Class 1A quarterfinal games are here

Tap on the game for a postgame summary or live scoring if the game is in progress

Semifinals

Friday at Williams Arena

Class 1A: [4] Underwood vs. [1] Goodhue, noon

Class 1A: [3] Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart vs. [2] Mountain Iron-Buhl, 2 p.m.

Class 2A: [5] Crosby-Ironton vs. [1] Providence Academy, 6 p.m.

Class 2A: [3] Minnehaha Academy vs. [2] Albany, 8 p.m.

Championship games

Saturday at Williams Arena

Class 4A: Minnetonka vs. [1] Hopkins, 8 p.m.

Class 3A: [2] DeLaSalle vs. [1] Benilde-St. Margaret's, 6 p.m.

Class 2A: 2 p.m.

Class 1A: noon

Tournament brackets

Class 4A | Class 3A | Class 2A | Class 1A

. . .

Tickets, TV

Ch. 45 is televising and streaming the semifinals and championship games. Link to the streams and find other details on how to watch here. Consolation games are available for a fee on NSPN. Tickets to the event range from $11 to $22 and are available at mshsl.org/tickets.

. . .

More coverage

The Star Tribune will be publishing stories and other content related to these state championship games and more this week. Keep up by checking startribune.com/preps each day. Thank you for reading and subscribing.

. . .

Tournament information

Download and print the tournament program

Star Tribune high school sports page.