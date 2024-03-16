Propelled by senior guard Elisabeth Gadient, Goodhue became a girls basketball state champion Saturday.
The Wildcats defeated Mountain Iron-Buhl 70-65 in the Class 1A state championship game at Williams Arena.
Goodhue won its third state championship; the others came in 2016 and 2017.
Gadient, who has committed to Minnesota State Mankato for college, scored 31 points and had nine rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Mountain Iron-Buhl standout guard Jordan Zubich, committed to North Carolina for college, was limited to 12 points on 3-for-14 shooting.
