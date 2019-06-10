Potential Trump tariffs, like many things in life, are not all good or bad

There is a saying that knowledge is an obstacle to knowledge. When we are certain of something, we are no longer curious. When you find yourself viewing things as all good or all bad, then you are no longer able to comprehensively analyze the costs/benefits of an issue. This affects not just our finances but also our relationships. This type of thinking is us vs. them: I know what’s best for me, and I also know what’s best for you, and the greatest of all closed-minded ironies, “I can’t talk to them about this because they are closed-minded.”