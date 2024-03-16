Maddyn Greenway doesn't take losing lightly. A regular-season loss was eating at her.

It was three months ago. Providence Academy dropped a two-point decision at Albany.

The time came to make amends.

Greenway scored five points in the final minute, rallying the top-ranked Lions to an 81-78 victory over No. 3 Albany in the Class 2A girls basketball state tournament championship Saturday at Williams Arena.

Greenway finished with 30 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Senior forward Alyssa Sand, who is committed to St. Thomas for college, had a double-double of 29 points and 17 rebounds for Albany (30-2).

Providence Academy (28-4) took the lead for the first time in the final seconds of the game in winning its third consecutive state title.

Albany led 9-0 early and 55-44 at halftime. Providence Academy finally took the lead with nine seconds left on a layup by Greenway.

Providence Academy and Albany also played during the regular season. Albany won 72-70 on Dec. 19.



