Hopkins continued its section dominance with a 70-68 victory in overtime Thursday over second-seeded Wayzata in the Class 4A, Section 6 girls basketball championship game at the Royals Activities Center.
The top-seeded Royals advance to the state tournament for the ninth straight season and 12th in the past 13.
The Trojans scored eight straight points early in the second half and held a 44-36 lead with 14:16 left.
The Royals rallied to take a six-point lead with 40 seconds left, but the Trojans got three-point baskets from Brynn Senden and, with five seconds left, Kate Amelotte to send the game to overtime.
Taylor Woodson made the winning basket with 29 seconds left in overtime.
