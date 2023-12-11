The distance between No. 1 and No. 10 is more than nine spots in the rankings this week.

Unbeaten Minnetonka (4-0) sits atop the Metro Top 10 in girls basketball this week while Chaska (3-1) rounds it out in the No. 10 position.

The Skippers on Friday nearly doubled up Chaska, winning 69-36 behind junior guard Aaliyah Crump's 26 points and sophomore guard Lanelle Wright's 23 points. Minnetonka led 37-14 at halftime.

Minnetonka's closest margin this season has been 20 points in its season opener, 56-36 over Centennial. The Skippers have not allowed an opponent to reach 40 points this season.

Keep an eye on Class 2A power Providence Academy, No. 7 at 6-0. We will start to learn this week how close the Lions are to the best Class 4A programs when they travel to No. 3 Lakeville North (2-1) on Friday. They also have games scheduled against No. 2 Hopkins (6-1), No. 5 Maple Grove (4-0) and Minnetonka.

This week's marquee matchup

Eden Prairie at Maple Grove, 7 p.m. Tuesday

The No. 6 Eagles (5-0) won last year's matchup 77-72 on their home court. The No. 5 Crimson (4-0) now get a chance to avenge that in Maple Grove.

Girls basketball Metro Top 10

1. Minnetonka (4-0). Last week: 1

2. Hopkins (6-1). Last week: 2

3. Lakeville North (2-1). Last week: 3

4. St. Michael-Albertville (6-0). Last week: 4

5. Maple Grove (4-0). Last week: 5

6. Eden Prairie (5-0): Last week: 6

7. Providence Academy (2A) (6-0). Last week: 10

8. Rosemount (3-2). Last week: 8

9. Wayzata (3-2). Last week: 9

10. Chaska (3-1). Last week: 7