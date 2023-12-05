Aaliyah Crump, Minnetonka, 6-1 guard, junior: A member of the U.S. under-16 national team, Crump is the state's top-ranked player in the Class of 2025. She is ranked No. 6 in the nation by ESPN's HoopGurlz. College: undecided
Maddyn Greenway, Providence Academy, 5-8 guard, sophomore: Greenway is the state's best in the Class of 2026, ranked No. 17 in the nation by HoopGurlz. She averaged 31.8 points per game last year. College: undecided
Alivia McGill, Hopkins, 5-7 guard, senior: The Royals' floor general has climbed to No. 16 for HoopGurlz in the Class of 2024. She averaged 14 points per game last season but will be counted on for more in her final season. College: Florida
Tori McKinney, Minnetonka, 6-1 guard, senior: A long point guard who is outstanding defensively. She missed last season because of a leg injury but appears to be back to full speed. Her stock rose over the summer. College: Minnesota
Olivia Olson, Benilde-St. Margaret's, 6-0 guard, senior: At 15th in the HoopGurlz national rankings, she is the state's No. 1 player in the Class of 2024. She led the Red Knights to the Class 3A state title last season. She'll miss at least four weeks because of a broken left hand suffered in the season opener. College: Michigan
Fifteen more players to watch
Kate Amelotte, Wayzata, 5-11 forward, sophomore. College: undecided
Ja'Kahla Craft, St. Michael-Albertville, 5-9 guard, senior. College: Seton Hall
Laura Hauge, St. Croix Lutheran, 5-10 guard, senior. College: St. Thomas
Cail Jahnke, St. Michael-Albertville, 6-2 guard, sophomore. College: undecided
Jocelyn Land, Holy Family, 6-0 forward, senior. College: Butler
Addi Mack, Minnehaha Academy, 5-8 guard, junior. College: undecided
Kendall McGee, Benilde-St. Margaret's, 5-10 guard, junior. College: undecided
Jordan Ode, Maple Grove, 5-11 guard, junior. College: Michigan State
Finley Ohnstad, Lakeville South, 6-0 forward, senior. College: Kansas State
Tori Schlagel, Eden Prairie, 5-9 guard, junior. College: South Dakota
Claire Stern, Maple Grove, 6-1 forward, senior. College: North Dakota State
Amy Thompson, Stillwater, 5-10 guard, senior. College: South Florida
Samantha Wills, Visitation, 6-0 guard, junior. College: undecided
Mya Wilson, Hill-Murray, 6-1 guard, freshman. College: undecided
Trinity Wilson, Lakeville North, 6-3 forward, senior. College: Vanderbilt