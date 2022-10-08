Leaning on its electric running tandem of Savion Hart and Love Adebayo, accented with the accurate arm of quarterback Maximus Sims, St. Thomas Academy held off host Mahtomedi 28-14 on Friday in a matchup of undefeated and highly ranked Class 5A teams.

Hart scored three touchdowns on runs of 2, 9 and 47 yards and Adebayo caught a 25-yard pass for a touchdown on fourth-and-14 for St. Thomas Academy, ranked second.

Mahtomedi, ranked fourth, suffered from an inability to finish drives. Three times the Zephyrs turned the ball over on downs after moving crisply into St. Thomas Academy territory. Running back Corey Bohmert scored for the Zephyrs, his 16th touchdown of the year, and Andrew Breien caught a 23-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, cutting the St. Thomas Academy lead to 21-14.

Hart's final touchdown restored the two-score lead, and an interception with under two minutes left ended Mahtomedi's hopes.

St. Thomas improved to 6-0. Mahtomedi fell to 5-1.