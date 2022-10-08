Lakeville South came out on the right side of a wild second quarter Friday for a 21-17 victory at Prior Lake.

The Cougars, No. 9 in the Metro Top 10 and No. 7 in Class 6A, took a 14-10 lead into halftime on a 33-yard touchdown play. Jacob Royse completed a pass to Ayden Gonzalez, who lateralled to Ian Segna from the 10-yard line. Segna crossed the goal line untouched with eight seconds left in the first half.

Prior Lake is No. 5 in Class 6A and No. 7 in the Metro Top 10.

Carson Hansen scored on a 34-yard touchdown run with 3:57 left in the first half for the first of his two touchdowns. He scored the game-winning touchdown on an 18-yard run with 3:35 left in the game.

After a strong defensive performance by both teams in the first quarter, Prior Lake's Aidan McGowan intercepted a pass to set up a 31-yard field goal by Logan Lehrer. Lakeville South pulled ahead on Hansen's touchdown, but the Lakers reclaimed the lead on their next play from scrimmage with a 66-yard touchdown run by Joey Krouse.

Grayson Spronk scored on a 4-yard touchdown run to give the Lakers a 17-14 lead with 6:12 left in the game.

Osseo 35, East Ridge 19: B.J. Zakiel ran for four touchdowns, helping the host Orioles upset the Raptors, No. 10 in Class 6A. Isaac Walker ran for two touchdowns for the Raptors.

Maple Grove 28, Wayzata 21: The Crimson, No. 1 in both Class 6A and the Metro Top 10, scored 28 straight points to defeat the host Trojans. Jacob Kilzer threw two touchdown passes and Jordan Olagbaju scored two touchdowns for the Crimson. Cole Heilbrun threw two touchdown passes and Omar Madkour ran for a touchdown for the Trojans.

St. Francis 28, Sauk Rapids-Rice 25: Joe Waldock ran for his third touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter to give the Saints, No. 8 in Class 5A, a victory over the visiting Storm, No. 6 in Class 5A. Brady Johnson returned a kickoff for a touchdown for the Saints.

Woodbury 37, Park of Cottage 26: George Bjellos threw three touchdown passes to lead the Royals, No. 10 in the Metro Top 10, past the visiting Wolfpack. Quentin Cobb-Butler returned a kickoff for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass for the Royals. Sam Berry threw four touchdown passes, including two to DJ Brown, for the Wolfpack.

Spring Lake Park 29, Cooper 28: Brayden Talso ran for a 1-yard touchdown and threw a two-point conversion to Ashton Tucker with 2:58 left in the fourth quarter to defeat the host Hawks. Talso had three touchdown runs and Jackson Smith ran for one touchdown for the Panthers. DaNari Connors ran for two touchdowns and Kameron Fox threw a touchdown pass to Jaxon Howard and ran for a touchdown for the Hawks.

Eastview 27, Burnsville 21 (OT): Ezra Formaneck scored his third rushing touchdown of the game to give the Lightning the victory over the visiting Blaze. Cooper Desutter returned a punt for a touchdown for the Lightning. Henry Saykeo ran for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime and Jeremy Sherlock threw a touchdown to Markeese Howard and ran for another for the Blaze.