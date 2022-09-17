Chris Heim lunged across the goal line on his second carry of overtime to give visiting White Bear Lake a 20-14 victory in overtime over Mounds View on Friday. The Bears blocked a field goal on the first possession of overtime to set the winning score.

Gavin Knutson threw a 62-yard touchdown pass to Rayshaun Brakes in the opening drive of the game for the Bears. Heim ran for a touchdown run in the second quarter to give the Bears another seven-point lead.

Owen Wark threw touchdown passes to Tyler Nystrom and Langston Hall for the Mustangs to erase those seven-point deficits.

The Mustangs thought they had taken the lead with 1:50 left in regulation on a 66-yard touchdown pass, but an offensive pass interference penalty brought the play back. The Mustangs were forced to punt two plays later.

Prior Lake 24, Edina 9: Grayson Spronk had two touchdown runs in the first quarter to lead the visiting Lakers, No. 3 in the Metro Top 10, past the host Hornets. Hunter MacGillivray sealed the victory with a touchdown run with 2:21 left in the game, and Logan Lehrer made a field goal in the third quarter for the Lakers. Finn McElroy threw a touchdown pass to John Warpinski and Mason Sill kicked a field goal for the Hornets.

Stillwater 42, Roseville 7: Max Shikenjanski threw four touchdown passes to lead the No. 6 Ponies past the host Raiders. Joseph Hoheisel caught two touchdown passes and Tanner Schmidt and Thomas Jacobs one each, Sam Young ran for a touchdown and Landon Weyer returned an interception for a touchdown for the Ponies. Isaiah Magee ran for a touchdown for the Raiders.

St. Thomas Academy 34, Cretin-Derham Hall 0: Savion Hart ran for three touchdowns to lead the Cadets past the visiting Raiders. Love Adebayo and Daniel Dahl had touchdown runs for the Cadets.

Rosemount 28, Lakeville North 7: The Irish scored 21 unanswered points to defeat the host Panthers. William Priest and Jackson Ganser had touchdown runs and Chance Swansson returned a punt for a touchdown to help the Irish pull away. Jermaine Richardson got the Irish on the board first. The Panthers' Riley Grossman threw a touchdown pass to Sam Nolan in the second quarter to tie the score.