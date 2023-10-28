John Warpinski ran for a season-high 222 yards and scored two touchdowns as Edina rolled over visiting Farmington 42-0 on Friday in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Edina receiver Meyer Swinney scored on two spectactular catch-and-run touchdowns, 26 and 76 yards.
Edina (6-3) scored on all but two of its possessions until the fourth quarter, when the game was played with running time. The Hornets won their fifth game in a row.
Farmington finished 3-6.
To see the the section tournament brackets in six classes and the state tournament bracket in Class 6A, click here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Once a police abolitionist, always an abolitionist? Minneapolis City Council candidate says no.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Once a police abolitionist, always an abolitionist? Minneapolis City Council candidate says no.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Once a police abolitionist, always an abolitionist? Minneapolis City Council candidate says no.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Once a police abolitionist, always an abolitionist? Minneapolis City Council candidate says no.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gophers women's hockey loses to Ohio State in overtime
Jenn Gardiner's second goal of the game spoiled a 47-save effort for the Gophers' Skylar Vetter.
Sports
White scores 28, Celtics outlast Heat 119-111 in rematch of Eastern Conference finals
Derrick White had 28 points, including five 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics rallied to beat the Miami Heat 119-111 on Friday night in a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference finals.
Wild
Wild battle back to force OT vs. Capitals before losing in seven-round shootout
Special teams was a factor for the Wild, who allowed a shorthanded goal and a power-play goal to the Capitals on Friday night.
Sports
Teravainen scores 3 times as Hurricanes beat winless Sharks 3-0
Teuvo Teravainen scored three goals, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the winless San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Friday night.
Sports
Erik Haula scores twice as New Jersey Devils beat Buffalo Sabres 5-4
Erik Haula scored two goals and Vitek Vanecek made 23 saves, helping the New Jersey Devils beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 on Friday night.