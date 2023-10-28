On paper, Friday's Class 6A first-round section football playoff game looked like no contest.

The home team, Lakeville North, held the No. 2 ranking in the class. Conversely, visiting Coon Rapids managed just two victories in eight tries.

A 28-12 Panthers victory belied a tension-filled first half.

"They were a solid team, and they were holding us up a little bit," Lakeville North running back Sawyer Wilkie said. "After halftime we got back to playing how we know we can play."

Wilkie's 14-yard touchdown run built an uneasy 7-6 halftime lead. Confidence flourished as the Panthers ran over and past Coon Rapids on the opening drive of the third quarter. Wilkie, whose short touchdown plunge produced a 14-6 lead, felt a difference.

"Everything started to click more," Wilkie said. "Everyone got their mojo back."

In other words, Lakeville North (8-1) began playing at the level of Coon Rapids senior standout Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman.

Through 24 minutes, the Cardinals proved more than worthy. Cummings-Coleman showcased his myriad skills, jitterbugging his way north/south and then east/west for a 19-yard touchdown catch-and-run that covered about 30 yards.

Later in the first quarter, Cummings-Coleman intercepted a Lakeville North pass in the end zone. And in the second quarter, he caught one pass and took a few handoffs from the running back spot.

"That's just who Khi is," Coon Rapids coach Nick Rusin said. "When he gets the ball in his hands, he can do special things."

As a team, Coon Rapids (2-7) felt confident at halftime.

"I thought we brought physicality, especially on defense," Rusin said. "We matched the aggression and intensity that you need in playoff football. We wanted to rise to the occasion and show that, record aside, we are a pretty good football team."

But as Lakeville North asserted itself, Coon Rapids was unable to mount a scoring threat again until the game was out of reach. Cummings-Coleman caught a touchdown pass, but his efforts were matched by North junior Sam Ripplinger, who added a pair of rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

"I love that kid," Wilkie said. "I'll be glad to leave it in his hands next season."

To see the the section tournament brackets in six classes and the state tournament bracket in Class 6A, click here.