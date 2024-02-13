And, just like that, Minnesota has no unbeaten boys basketball teams.

No. 5 Breck (22-1) showed it's vulnerable, falling 66-64 at No. 9 Minneapolis Washburn (19-2) on Saturday and dropping one spot in the boys basketball Metro Top 10. Senior 6-9 forward Kyle Jorgensen has been instrumental in the Millers winning 18 of their past 19 games. Jorgensen, committed to Colorado State for college, is averaging 22.5 points per game.

There was no movement among the top three teams. No. 1 Totino-Grace (17-3), No. 2 Wayzata (20-1) and No. 3 Park Center (19-2) hold down those spots.

No. 4 Minnetonka (16-3) moves up a spot to round out the top five.

This week's marquee matchup

Totino-Grace at Minnetonka, 1 p.m. Saturday

Totino-Grace hasn't lost to a Minnesota team since the second game of the season, when the Eagles fell 83-81 to Wayzata. Can the Skippers become the second Lake Conference school to knock off the Class 3A defending state champions? Totino-Grace has two wins against the Lake, beating Hopkins 79-75 and Eden Prairie 99-92.

Boys basketball Metro Top 10

1. Totino-Grace (3A) (18-3). Last week: 1

2. Wayzata (20-1). Last week: 2

3. Park Center (19-2). Last week: 3

4. Minnetonka (16-3). Last week: 5

5. Breck (2A) (22-1). Last week: 4

6. Hopkins (15-4). Last week: 6

7. Shakopee (16-4). Last week: 7

8. Lakeville North (15-5). Last week: 8

9. Minneapolis Washburn (19-2). Last week: 9

10. Edina (12-8). Last week: 10