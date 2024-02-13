As seeding time nears, it's becoming more evident which girls basketball teams will be top seeds in each section: the ones at the top of the Metro Top 10.

Hopkins (20-2) clings to the No. 1 spot, with No. 2 Minnetonka (19-2), No. 3 Maple Grove (18-3) and No. 4 Providence Academy (19-4) remaining status quo. All four could reach the state tournament. Hopkins, Minnetonka and Maple Grove are in difference sections of Class 4A, and Providence Academy is in Class 2A.

Outstanding sophomore guard Maddyn Greenway had 49 points for Providence Academy in a 94-89 victory over Alexandria on Saturday. It was her eighth 40-point performance of the season.

No. 5 Lakeville North (18-4), No. 6 Eden Prairie (17-6) and No. 8 St. Michael-Albertville (17-5) all moved up a spot in the Metro Top 10. Eden Prairie resides in the same section as Minnetonka, so only one can reach state.

No. 8 Wayzata (16-6) falls three spots after losing 56-53 at Eden Prairie 56-53. The teams split their head-to-head matchup.

This week's marquee matchup

Maple Grove at Minnetonka, 7 p.m. Tuesday

A chance for the Crimson to move up another notch. Maple Grove has won 10 of its past 11, falling only to Hopkins, 68-62 on a neutral floor. The Skippers suffered back-to-back setbacks during a grueling nine-game stretch but appear to have righted the ship.

Girls basketball Metro Top 10

1. Hopkins (20-2). Last week: 1

2. Minnetonka (19-2). Last week: 2

3. Maple Grove (18-3). Last week: 3

4. Providence Academy (2A) (19-4). Last week: 4

5. Lakeville North (18-4). Last week: 6

6. Eden Prairie (17-6). Last week: 7

7. St. Michael-Albertville (17-5). Last week: 8

8. Wayzata (16-6). Last week: 5

9. Andover (17-4). Last week: 9

10. Benilde-St. Margaret's (3A) (16-5). Last week: 10