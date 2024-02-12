LAURA HAUGE

St. Croix Lutheran • basketball

Earlier this season, Hauge, a 5-9 senior guard, became the state's career leader in three-point field goals made.

Hauge started the season with 434 — 24 shy of the record held by Marissa Janning of Watertown-Mayer. Through Saturday, Hauge led the state with 98 three-pointers this season to increase her career total to 532.

But statistical accomplishments aren't what stands out about Hauge for her coach.

"Laura is having a great season," Lancers coach David Mielke said. "She has also set so many records at St Croix Lutheran Academy, but the one I am most proud of for her is that she has not missed a game since she has started varsity in seventh grade."

Hauge, averaging 23.8 points per game, made nine three-pointers and scored 32 in the Crusaders' 81-37 victory over Concordia Academy on Feb. 5. She added 19 points and four three-pointers in a 70-16 victory over Cristo Rey Jesuit two nights later.

"Her hard work and dedication has made me very proud of her for all her accomplishments, while keeping a team-first mentality," Mielke said.

GAGE BOUSHEE

Lakeville South • swimming

Boushee is having a stellar senior season, including setting pool records at multiple meets this season, according to his coach, Rick Ringeisen. At the Class 2A True Team state meet, he won the 200 individual medley with a pool-record time of 1 minute, 49.35 seconds. In a dual meet against Prior Lake last week, he won two events and swam a leg on two winning relays.

MICAH HUDOCK

Mounds Park Academy • basketball

Earlier this month, the senior guard passed 1,000 points for his career. In his next game, he scored a school-record 56 points in a 98-59 victory over Community of Peace. He added 24 points in 16 minutes in a 87-41 victory over Chesterton Academy on Friday.

CALEB KOSKIE

Benilde-St. Margaret's • hockey

The senior helped the Red Knights, ranked No. 5 in Class 2A, extend their winning streak to eight games. Koskie, who leads the team with 30 points, had hat tricks in victories over Bloomington Jefferson and Hermantown and added a goal in a victory over Grand Rapids.

ANTHONY SMITH

Hopkins • boys basketball

A 6-1 junior, Smith led Hopkins, ranked fourth in Class 4A, to two victories last week, scoring 28 points Tuesday against Eden Prairie and producing 22 against No. 9 Edina on Friday. Smith is averaging 22.7 points per game.

BRIA STENSTROM

Mounds View • basketball

The senior guard, who leads the Mustangs in scoring with an average of 23.4 points per game, started the week with a school-record 44 points in a 74-54 victory over Champlin Park on Feb. 5. She finished with 24 points in a 57-51 victory over White Bear Lake on Friday.

SYDNEY WEST

Anoka • gymnastics

The senior, in her third year on the Anoka varsity, has upgraded all of her routines and is peaking at the right time, according to her coach, Amy Hedberg. West, who finished 18th in the all-around at the Class 2A meet last year with a score of 35.625, has scored 37.4 in the all-around this season.

Nominate an athlete: Send an email with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.