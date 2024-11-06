He’s back, and better than ever, in his way

I also wrote on Nov. 9, 2016, that Americans had to be willing to raise their voices. Today, the Minnesota Star Tribune Editorial Board is making a case for unity, and I don’t disagree. We can’t ignore the fact that those who like Trump’s style were more motivated to turn out this year than those who don’t. They’ve not given his political project a mandate, exactly, but they’ve given it both momentum and persistence. That earns consideration and a search for workable compromise. It doesn’t, however, preclude vigilance and robust debate. Nothing ever does.