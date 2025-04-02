‘We’re doing this for Gavin’

While this progress came too late for Gavin, his parents are bravely drawing strength from their little boy’s memory to continue a worthy crusade: ensuring other Minnesota kids with MLD get a diagnosis as soon as possible. Shanna and Nick Quimby, with a commendable assist from Sen. Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, are at the forefront of efforts to add MLD to the newborn “blood spot” testing that routinely screens infants born in Minnesota for dozens of rare and serious disorders soon after birth.