‘We’re doing this for Gavin’

Gavin Quimby wasn’t known as “SuperGav” around his hometown of Winona, Minn., just because he adored a certain comic book man of steel.
The 5-year-old boy’s courage in fighting a rare, disabling neurological disorder, one that would claim his life in 2015, also left zero doubt in the minds of friends and admirers that Gavin was a superhero in real life.
Since his passing, treatment and testing for metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD) have advanced, giving hope to other families facing the same frightening diagnosis. But early diagnosis is critical because treatment is most effective when given in the disease’s early stages.
While this progress came too late for Gavin, his parents are bravely drawing strength from their little boy’s memory to continue a worthy crusade: ensuring other Minnesota kids with MLD get a diagnosis as soon as possible. Shanna and Nick Quimby, with a commendable assist from Sen. Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, are at the forefront of efforts to add MLD to the newborn “blood spot” testing that routinely screens infants born in Minnesota for dozens of rare and serious disorders soon after birth.
One way or another, the Quimbys will soon get an answer. The Minnesota panel that decides whether to expand the newborn screening list of conditions meets next on April 15. While three states — New York, Illinois and Pennsylvania — have added MLD or soon will, the Quimbys are hopeful but anxious.
They were optimistic last year when Minnesota’s Newborn Screening Advisory Committee first considered adding MLD screening. Shanna Quimby testified and thought it went well. New York and Illinois had already done so, a move that speaks to the MLD screening test’s reliability.