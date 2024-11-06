From the Editorial Board: Trump wins. Unity still matters.

Opinion editor’s note: Editorials represent the opinions of the Minnesota Star Tribune Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom.
Trump wins. Unity still matters.
The president-elect and Americans at large can share the pursuit of greatness as long as they understand that grievance alone is not governance.
•••
The coming transition of Donald J. Trump back into the Oval Office has been four years in the making for many of his supporters. Only the second president ever elected in non-sequential terms, Trump never relinquished an ability to influence America’s view of itself — and to hammer an unrelenting message that he believed the nation had spiraled off course from prior greatness.
Indeed, America isn’t gambling on an unknown Trump. We know him. A majority has elevated him with the apparent belief that he will govern in the interest of what is best for a nation, not a faction. That is the ambitious faith we must all cling to — and demand of each other — if the American experiment is to continue and prosper.
As a former president, Trump’s ability to powerfully channel the national discourse even after losing the election of 2020 is historically unparalleled. His continuous and fluent use of the language of grievances to demand that a course correction was imperative for our nation’s survival resonated in a deeply divided country. It proved to be his winning formula.
Trump held his base of loyal support while managing more. He made no pretense of pitching a big tent as the GOP once aspired but surgically carved at the margins of disaffected Democrats, independents and undecided voters who differed with the direction offered by President Joe Biden and by Vice President Kamala Harris, who belatedly entered the race for president.
Now, the rallies are over and the nuclear codes will soon be back in his hand. How will the 47th president of the United States govern?
Trump must prove capable of avoiding the pursuit of retribution that will only further exploit dangerous fissures that increasingly render us a collection of nation-states bound by a common border. He and his team of advisers must actively identify ways to govern and unite a deeply polarized electorate. Failure to do so will lead to more pronounced erosion of trust, national security and increased global instability.
Given the degree to which Trump’s campaign rhetoric has pledged to look past several democratic norms that have been part of our nation since its inception, those in Congress must provide an important check as vigilant defenders of our democracy, no matter what policy prescriptions they put forward for the country.
Trump’s post-election conduct from the 2020 campaign remains unforgivable. There is no discounting that stain on American history. Many humane, intelligent and well-meaning Americans remain deeply appalled by the abhorrent, criminal behavior carried out in his name yet chose to return him to office. We are mindful of the reality that good and patriotic Americans on both sides of the political divide have now spoken.
This is unavoidable inflection point, unlike any we’ve ever witnessed. We remain deeply divided as a nation; however, we have overcome even greater divides in our history. The new president-elect has proven himself capable of pivoting on issues when necessary. Now, it’s time for a messaging pivot from the incoming commander in chief.
It’s time that Trump unifies and leads.
But a president alone can’t knit a nation back together. Americans also have a moral obligation to take individual action to unite around our core values. Steps to take:
• Seek common ground with a family member, co-worker or neighbor who holds a different political persuasion. Braver Angels, an organization with Minnesota roots, has resources for those interested in reaching out. For more information, go to braverangels.org.
• Listen more and judge less.
• Critically evaluate information sources for credibility. Subscribe to or support quality news organizations, any quality news organization, to ensure you’re getting the facts.
• Assume, in the absence of extraordinary evidence, that the election is legitimate.
No matter which presidential candidate you supported, it’s worth remembering President Abraham Lincoln’s famous warning that a house divided against itself cannot stand. That house is the nation that all of us call home. The work must begin now, at all levels of government, to shore up the cracks in its foundation and make other necessary repairs.
It’s worth noting that the presidential vote was close in Minnesota, with Harris winning the state. But we are all still Minnesotan. Finding areas for unity in our state is essential not only to our future but to our well-being. It’s on all of us to find fellow Minnesotans who may have voted differently from us and find areas for common ground.
The state’s U.S. House delegation remains evenly split between Republicans and Democrats. Republicans’ strong showing in Minnesota House races puts DFL state government trifecta in peril.