Inside 'the weave': How Donald Trump's rhetoric has grown darker and windier

''You make a speech, and my speeches last a long time because of the weave, you know, I mean, I weave stories into it,'' Trump explained last week to popular podcaster Joe Rogan. ''If you don't — if you just read a teleprompter, nobody's going to be very excited. You've got to weave it out. So you — but you always have to — as you say, you always have to get right back to work. Otherwise, it's no good. But the weave is very, very important. Very few weavers around. But it's a big strain on your — you know, it's a big — it's a lot of work. It's a lot of work.''