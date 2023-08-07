A single mother of four is thanking a "hero cop" who swooped in from the east side of the Twin Cities and helped find her SUV that was stolen outside a Minneapolis grocery store with her disabled son's specialized wheelchair in the trunk.

Now Tamika Williams is turning her attention to finding the wheelchair that she and 18-year-old Samajae Adail have counted on for many years.

"This hero cop from St. Paul called me the next day and said, 'I'm doing what I can to find your car,' " said Williams, who lives in Richfield and works in her hometown School District as a paraprofessional.

Ramsey County Sheriff's Deputy Matt Marson, who first got wind of the missing SUV from a television report, told her that he and others he works with acted on an electronic "ping" from the SUV last Tuesday and found it abandoned in north Minneapolis. No arrests have been announced.

To Williams' dismay, though, the undrivable SUV needs repairs to the window and the vandalized ignition, and "the car seat and the wheelchair are still on the loose," she said. "They probably just threw the damn chair away in pieces who knows where."

Williams' son has cerebral palsy and counts on the specially fitted to chair to live his life the best he can, including on June 9 when he had on his cap and gown and attended graduation ceremonies at Richfield High School's Spartan Stadium.

Without the chair, Williams has been stitching together a less-than-perfect fix that includes Gillette Children's Specialty Care arranging for a temporary replacement so Samajae could make recent medical appointments ahead of lengthy surgery on his spine scheduled for Tuesday.

Auto theft woes in Minneapolis

It was early Saturday evening when Williams exited the Cub store at E. 59th Street and Nicollet Avenue and saw that her SUV was gone. Store security showed her surveillance video, which revealed that someone bashed in the passenger-side back window, leapt through the gap and drove off.

She said that turning immediately to Minneapolis police for help proved fruitless: 30 minutes on hold with dispatch followed by waiting in vain for an officer to meet her at the scene. Williams paid for an Uber ride to the the Fifth Precinct headquarters four miles up Nicollet Avenue and filed a report.

As of mid-July, auto thefts in Minneapolis totaled about 4,700 across the city in 2023, according to data tracked by the Minneapolis Police Department. That's a 70% increase from this time in 2022.

Across the river, law enforcement leaders in St. Paul recently celebrated a 32% decline in car thefts from a year ago. Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher attributes these results to proactive policing tactics aimed at taking the most prolific thieves off the streets.

Deputy Marson, who referred questions to Sheriff's Office spokesman Steve Linders, is "an important part" of Fletcher's "Carjacking and Auto Thefts" (CAT) unit, said Linders.

"This is what we do," Linders said. "We help people get their cars back."

As she waited until Thursday to hear from an officer in Minneapolis — the city's Police Department has one investigator devoted to auto thefts — Williams remains grateful for Deputy Marson's unsolicited help.

"He told me he was going to get me my car," she said, "and he did just that."